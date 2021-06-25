Here’s Why King Princess Doesn’t Want to Fit Into the Female Pop Scene

King Princess is unapologetically comfortable being herself in a very crowded pop music scene.

"I don't care about fitting into a female pop scene at all," the singer-songwriter exclusively tells E! News. "I want to be myself and I want to be King Princess and I want to make the best music that I want to listen to."

Born Mikaela Straus, 22, the pop star emerged in 2018 as a clear voice for the LGBTQ+ community with her debut single "1950," which amassed over 300 million streams to date. Being a leader for a young and likeminded audience is something that King Princess takes very seriously, but there's no underestimating the mainstream appeal the enigmatic pop star possesses.

"In my mind, I want to not just be representation but I want to be the best," the "Talia" singer shared. "So I'm going to continue to get better and make really fire art so that we have not only representation, but really good representation. At the end of the day, if it's good, people are going to f--king love it—gay or straight."