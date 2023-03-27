Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean and Wife Rochelle Separating After Nearly 12 Years of Marriage

Watch : Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Shows Off Ripped Physique in New Pics

AJ McLean and Rochelle DeAnna McLean are not playing games when it comes to their relationship.

And because of that, the Backstreet Boys singer and his wife of more than a decade have decided to separate—for now. "Marriage is hard, but worth it," they told E! News in a statement March 27. "We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future."

"The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family," their statement continued. "We ask for respect and privacy at this time."

The pair—who got married in Dec. 2011 at the Beverly Hills Hotel—share two children together Elliott, 10, and Lyric, 6.

In between performing Backstreet Boys' biggest hits around the world, AJ competed on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars in 2020 with partner Cheryl Burke.