Jennifer Aniston Says She “Didn’t Understand” Matthew Perry’s “Self-Torture” While Filming Friends

Watch : Jennifer Aniston's "Friends" Vocal Habit Has Fans Shook!

Despite starring in Friends for 10 years, Jennifer Aniston admitted that even she learned something new from the reunion show last month.

The Morning Show star, 52, shared one particular revelation from the HBO Max special, which dropped on May 27, that she never knew before.

"I didn't understand the level of anxiety and self-torture [that] was put on Matthew Perry, if he didn't get that laugh, and the devastation that he felt," she told the TODAY show this week.

But Jen added that the situation "makes a lot of sense."

During the reunion, Matthew revealed that he would sweat and "go into convulsions" on the set of Friends, if the studio audience didn't laugh at the jokes he delivered as Chandler.

"To me, I felt like I was going to die if they didn't laugh," he said. "And it's not healthy, for sure."

The Odd Couple actor, 51, confessed, "If I didn't get the laugh I was supposed to get, I would freak out."