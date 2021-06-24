15 Fixes for Beauty Problems Everyone Has but No One Talks About

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

It's nice to get beauty advice from a friend, but what about those problems that no one talks about? Is it a usual occurrence for you to get makeup on your clothes before you leave the house? It has happened to the best of us. Do you struggle to remove deodorant stains from clothes? Unfortunately, that's a common one too. Do you have heels you've been avoiding because you don't want blisters? You're not the only one. Do you sweat your makeup off pretty easily? There's a way to prevent that. Are you tired of editing your shiny forehead out of photos? There's a product to remove the oil in person (before snapping pics) that won't mess up your makeup.

Oh, and it's summer now, which means that chafing is all too real, especially for the inner thighs, underneath your boobs, or under your arms. What about butt sweat or butt acne? Yeah, those things happen. There are so many problems like these that we all have, but some of us don't love talking about. If these issues sound relatable, then keep on scrolling to find out about products that really work.