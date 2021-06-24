David Schwimmer's Ex Natalie Imbruglia Reacts to His Crush on Jennifer Aniston

Watch : Is David Schwimmer Up to Do a "Friends" Reboot?

Were David Schwimmer, 54, and Jennifer Aniston, 52, as hush-hush about their crushes on each other during Friends production as they thought? Turns out, more people responded to their reunion revelation with a big Chandler-style, "I knew it!"

After Schwimmer and Aniston revealed that they had feelings for each other while filming Friends, one of Schwimmer's exes, Natalie Imbruglia, 46, shared how she felt—and what she knew—about the situation.

Asked about Schwimmer and his feelings for Aniston during a recent appearance on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show, she jokingly asked the hosts, per the Daily Mail, "Were you wondering if there was a crossover?"

Imbruglia continued, "I thought that too. No, I'm joking."

The "Torn" singer then replied more seriously, "It was such a long time ago, I don't remember."

"I do remember being on the set and I remember everybody being lovely and really, really nice," the star continued. "I wasn't paying attention to whether they were giving each other ‘little looks' over my shoulder. I don't know if that was happening. I'm OK with whatever happened back then. It was a long time ago."