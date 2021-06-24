Cher Just Made Her TikTok Debut and You Better Believe It Was Iconic

Watch : Alicia Silverstone's Iconic "Clueless" TikTok With Son Bear Blu

When you're Cher, no introduction is necessary.

Still, to commemorate her official TikTok account, the pop legend did fans the honor of posting her first video—and as you could have guessed, it was just as iconic as she is. First of all, she gave fans not one, but two outfits, complete with alternating blond and brunette wigs.

But, her ensemble wasn't the only thing she couldn't decide on—introducing herself proved to be a bit tricky, too.

"Hi, it's me, the great and powerful Cher and I'm on TikTok," she declared in the first take.

The second went like, "Hi, it's me, Cher, on TikTok."

"Guess who I am," she said in a third, forgoing her name entirely. "I'm on TikTok."

The Oscar winner concluded with, "Hi, of course you know who I am. I was gonna introduce myself, but no."

However, Cher's message wasn't only about herself. "Happy Pride Month to everybody in the community that I love," she signed off, "and that means you."