See Khloe Kardashian Seek Surrogacy Advice From Kim Before Tristan Thompson Breakup

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Goes to Kim for Surrogacy Advice

Trying for more.

In a just-released Keeping Up With the Kardashians bonus scene from the recently concluded final season, Khloe Kardashian seeks advice from sister Kim Kardashian about using a surrogate to have a second child with Tristan Thompson. Khloe is already mom to three-year-old daughter True Thompson, and while she and Tristan just split again amidst a cheating scandal earlier this week on June 21, Khloe is excited to expand her family with the NBA player prior to the shocking split.

The clip gives more insight into Khloe's passion for having another child. But first Kim opens up about a number two of her own: one that clogged the toilet, no less.

"Guys, I don't know what to do," Kim says with a laugh. "I went number two in that bathroom and it won't flush. It's really embarrassing. I was going to blame it on Kendall [Jenner], I should have done that."