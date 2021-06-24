Here's Your First Look at Sex Education Season 3

Watch : Teen Shows Made for Adults: "Sex Education," "The Wilds" & More

Let's talk about sex, baby.

Netflix's hit series Sex Education returns for a third season on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The new eight-episode season is all about change: Otis (Asa Butterfield) is having casual sex, Jean (Gillian Anderson) has a baby on the way, Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) develops a crush and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) are officially dating.

The new school year also brings headteacher Hope (Jemima Kirke) to campus to restore Moordale to a "pillar of excellence," according to an official Netflix announcement. Speaking of academics, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) finds her passion while studying feminism, plus the ensemble cast tries to decipher that lost voicemail from season two.

"Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff," the press release continued.

Fans can also look forward to new cast members, including Jason Isaacs as Mr. Groff's successful older brother Peter and Indra Ové playing Elsie's foster mother Anna. Songwriter Dua Saleh also makes their acting debut as Cal, a non-binary student at Moordale.