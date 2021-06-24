Britney SpearsJennifer AnistonDrake BellShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Here's Your First Look at Sex Education Season 3

See what your favorite Sex Education characters are up to ahead of the season three premiere on September 17, plus check out adorable BTS pics from filming.

By Samantha Bergeson Jun 24, 2021
TVGillian AndersonNetflixJemima Kirke
Watch: Teen Shows Made for Adults: "Sex Education," "The Wilds" & More

Let's talk about sex, baby. 

Netflix's hit series Sex Education returns for a third season on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The new eight-episode season is all about change: Otis (Asa Butterfield) is having casual sex, Jean (Gillian Anderson) has a baby on the way, Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) develops a crush and Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) are officially dating. 

The new school year also brings headteacher Hope (Jemima Kirke) to campus to restore Moordale to a "pillar of excellence," according to an official Netflix announcement. Speaking of academics, Aimee (Aimee Lou Wood) finds her passion while studying feminism, plus the ensemble cast tries to decipher that lost voicemail from season two.

"Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff," the press release continued. 

Fans can also look forward to new cast members, including Jason Isaacs as Mr. Groff's successful older brother Peter and Indra Ové playing Elsie's foster mother Anna. Songwriter Dua Saleh also makes their acting debut as Cal, a non-binary student at Moordale.

photos
Sex Education Season 2: What Your Favorite Characters Are Up To

Sex Education is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. The writing team includes Sophie GoodhartSelina LimMawaan RizwanTemi Wilkey and Alice Seabright, with additional material from Jodie Mitchell. Season three is directed by Ben Taylor and Runyararo Mapfumo, with Laurie NunnBen Taylor and Jamie Campbell as executive producers. 

Check out the first-look images below for more info on the new season, plus special behind-the-scenes snapshots taken by star Tanya Reynolds who plays Lily!

Sex Education season three premieres on Netflix on Friday, September 17. 

Netflix
Sex Education Season 3

Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Effiong and Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn

Netflix
Sex Education Season 3

Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Gibbs and Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley

Netflix
Sex Education Season 3

Connor Swindells as Adam Groff

Netflix
Sex Education Season 3

Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv and Jemima Kirke as Hope

Netflix
Sex Education Season 3

Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Marchetti, Dua Saleh as Cal and Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv

Tanya Reynolds
Sex Education Season 3

Tanya Reynolds shared this BTS pic while filming during the coronavirus pandemic.

Tanya Reynolds
Sex Education Season 3

More behind-the-scenes moments thanks to Tanya.

Tanya Reynolds
Sex Education Season 3

Chinenye is working on set. 

