Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Pack on the PDA During Date Night in New York

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky: Details on New York City Date Night

It looks like A$AP Rocky has Rihanna's heart (and they'll never be worlds apart).

The couple enjoyed a night out at aptly named Barcade (part bar, part arcade, all fun) in New York on June 23. During their outing, the two played video games and packed on the PDA. An onlooker noted that RiRi wrapped her arms around A$AP Rocky as he rested his head on her shoulder. They were also seen gazing into each other's eyes and kissing at the bar, but their most winning move was buying a round of drinks for their fellow patrons.

"They came in and were really friendly to everyone," actor and model Kyle Price exclusively told E! News. "My friend and I were playing Ninja Turtles Time Warp and were really into it. A big crowd of people started to join in and play with us. It got so spirited that eventually Rih and A$AP came over and started cheering us on, too. A$AP Rocky bought us all a round of shots to keep us encouraged, and Rih was cheering us on, too! Eventually we won the game and celebrated."