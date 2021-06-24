Kathy and Nicky Hilton React After Britney Spears Brings Up Paris Hilton In Conservatorship Hearing

Watch : Britney Spears' Bombshells From Conservatorship Hearing

Kathy and Nicky Hilton are offering their thoughts after Britney Spears seemingly chose to discuss Paris Hilton in a very public setting.

On the Wednesday, June 23 episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen told guests Kathy and Nicky that Paris' name had come up earlier that day during Britney's public testimony at her conservatorship hearing.

"Did you guys hear what she spoke about today?" Andy asked his guests. Kathy did not appear to not know what Andy was referring to and replied, "No, but we both know her."

This led Andy to reference Paris' YouTube documentary I Am Paris that was released in September, in which the star detailed abuse she allegedly experienced as a teenager while staying at a boarding school in Utah. In response to the allegations, the school released a statement that read in part, "We do not condone or promote any form of abuse."

The host continued by saying about Britney, "I know you know her, but one of the things she said was that her initial reaction to Paris' documentary, or story about what happened to her in boarding school, was that she didn't know if she believed it. And because she had that reaction, she was worried nobody would believe her if she spoke out."