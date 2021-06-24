Watch the Saturday Night Live Cast Reflect on Making Comedy in a Pandemic

If watching SNL during the pandemic was thrilling, imagine actually doing SNL during the pandemic.
The cast and crew of the iconic comedy show managed to do a whole season, live from Studio 8H, during a global pandemic and a tumultuous presidential election, and that sounds just as crazy as it looked. In a new series called Stories from the Show: A Look Back at SNL Season 46, the cast is shedding some light on what it was like to work on the show this past year, and E! News has a first look above.
Come for a peek behind-the-scenes, stay for Aidy Bryant and Kate McKinnon barely being able to control their love for each other as they remember the day they got to share a couch once again, after months apart. Aidy can barely express her joy in full sentences! Bowen Yang, Cecily Strong, Alex Moffat and Kenan Thompson also make appearances.
"Coming back and doing the show in spite of how many more obstacles there were, I think was really special," Bowen says.
While season 45 was forced to end with a couple of at-home pre-taped shows, SNL managed to produce 20 live episodes, all filmed from the regular studio for season 46. Most shows did not have full audiences, but the cast was able to perform without masks on stage. They even did up to six weeks of shows in a row, when they normally do three and then take a break.
Season 46 also marked the debuts of new cast members Andrew Dismukes, Punkie Johnson and Lauren Holt.
You can stream all the episodes from season 46 on Peacock now.
Saturday Night Live airs on NBC.
(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)