Loki Director Kate Herron Confirms That Loki Is Bisexual in the MCU

A lot of things about Loki may be a mystery, but his sexuality is no longer one of them.
In the latest episode of Disney+'s Loki, the character, played by Tom Hiddleston, confirmed that he's into both princesses and princes in a convo with his new friend Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). Sylvie is, as far as we know so far, a lady variant of Loki, known in the comics as Lady Loki. (She might be someone else entirely, but that's TBD.) She and regular Loki found themselves discussing their romantic lives while they waited out an apocalypse they accidentally found themselves in, and she wondered if, as a prince, Loki had been with "would-be princesses, or perhaps another prince."
"A bit of both," he said. "I suspect the same as you, but nothing ever..."
"Real?" Sylvie suggested, and Loki just took a big gulp of his drink.
If that conversation wasn't enough for you, Kate Herron, who directed the entire series, tweeted about the moment as well.
"From the moment I joined Loki, it was very important to me, and my goal, to acknowledge Loki was bisexual," she wrote. "It is a part of who he is and who I am too. I know this is a small step but I'm happy, and heart is so full, to say that this is now Canon in MCU."
Loki is only the second major character in the MCU to be part of the LGBTQIA+ community. Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson, is also bisexual. While that wasn't explicitly stated in Thor: Ragnarok when she made her debut, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed that Thor: Love and Thunder will include an LGBTQIA+ storyline.
Unfortunately, when you're the trickster god of mischief, real connections do not come easily. Loki went on to indicate that he hasn't yet found someone to love, and tried to explain love away in a bad metaphor about an imaginary dagger. We can't be alone in immediately wondering about the implications of Loki potentially falling in love with a variant of himself, because there's definitely some chemistry between him and his new friend.
Later, he drunkenly sang Asgardian folk songs for a whole futuristic bar, so there were just all kinds of treats in store this week!
There was also the beginning of a mystery, as Sylvie revealed a new bit of info about the TVA. We were all previously under the impression that the various TVA employees had been created by the timekeepers and had no other lives (like the guy who didn't know what a fish was), but apparently, they're all just variants like Sylvie and Loki.
That little fact blew Loki's mind, but he's going to have to figure out what to do about it later, after they escape the current apocalypse.
New episodes of Loki arrive Wednesdays on Disney+.