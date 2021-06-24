The Least Expensive Gifts From Designer Brands

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Although the next big gift-giving holiday isn't until December, you probably have a few birthdays, graduations, anniversaries or other special occasions coming up that warrant a thoughtful gift. If you want to give your loved ones the world or at least an impressive gift that will make their jaws drop, but don't have the kind of money to buy a designer bag or pair of shoes for them, we've got you covered.
Below, we rounded up 15 gifts from Hermès, Versace, Valentino, Dior and more designer brands that won't break the bank.
Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Voile Sheer Lipstick
Besides offering a creamy, sheer-finish, these lipsticks are a work of art! Plus, there are so many red carpet-worthy shades to choose from.
Comme Des Garçons Play x Converse Chuck Taylor® Low Top Sneaker
These celeb loved sneakers go with everything! They also come in a high-top version.
Jonathan Adler Versailles Playing Card Set
If you don't have the funds to gift your loved one a high-end piece of furniture from Jonathan Adler, this beautiful playing card set is a great alternative.
Valentino Voce Viva Body Lotion
Give the gift of smelling like a millionaire! This luxurious lotion features a delicious blend of notes like Italian Bergamot, orange blossom absolute and golden gardenia.
La Table Hermès Promenade Faubourg Porcelain Mug
Inspired by Nigel Peake's 2013 silk scarf design, this porcelain cup will take your morning cup of coffee or tea up a notch.
Givenchy 4G Logo Socks
Your loved one probably has socks, but do they have Givenchy socks? Probably not, which is why they'll appreciate this boujee upgrade. You can't deny how cool they'll look peeking out of a fresh pair of sneakers.
Versace Greca Jacquard-Trimmed Stretch-Cotton Jersey Thong
Forget a trip to the Versace Mansion and get your friend one of these chic and comfortable thongs. This would make a great bridesmaid gift, too!
Vivienne Westwood Gold Mini Bas Relief Necklace
For the trendy friend in your inner circle, get them this Vivienne Westwood logo pendant.
Burberry Logo Jacquard Stretch Headband
If your friend is Blair Waldorf's twin, they'll love this Burberry headband for their hair accessories collection.
Le Labo Hand Soap
We love Le Labo's iconic perfumes, but the full-size fragrance bottles can be a bit pricey! The brand's hand soaps are just as dreamy and will have you feeling luxurious.
Prada Men's 350ml Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Upgrade your loved one's water bottle game with this stainless steel bottle with the Prada logo emblazoned on the bottom.
Christian Louboutin Travel Size Loubiworld Scent Library Set
For the world traveler and connoisseur of the finer things in life, this travel fragrance set will be much appreciated.
Versace Printed Silk Scarf with Ring
Featuring Versace's signature baroque print, this silk scarf will look great as a neck tie or on your purse's handle.
Dior Vernis Gel Shine & Long Wear Nail Lacquer
Dior's nail polishes have a cult-following because they are that amazing! Besides having so many bold hues to choose from, they give your nails a salon-quality gel-effect.
