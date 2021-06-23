Britney Spears Testifies That She's Prohibited From Removing Her IUD Under Conservatorship

Britney Spears is making her hopes and dreams crystal clear.
The pop star revealed she wants "the real deal," to get married and have a baby, she said during her public testimony in a court hearing about her conservatorship on Wednesday, June 23.
However, she claimed she isn't allowed to get pregnant under the legal arrangement, which was put in place in 2008, because her conservators won't approve her removing her birth control.
"I was told, right now in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby," Britney told the judge. "I have an [IUD] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant."
She added, "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things."
She has two sons, 15-year-old Sean and 14-year-old Jayden, from her marriage to Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. The "Toxic" singer is currently dating fitness expert Sam Asghari, who showed his support for her by posting a selfie while wearing a Free Britney shirt ahead of the court battle.
Her desire to have more kids was just one of the revelations during the hearing, where she made it clear that she does not want her father, Jamie Spears, to control her career as co-conservator of her estate.
In November 2020, Britney's lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III argued in court that she is afraid of her father and would not perform as long as he was in charge. The judge did not suspend Jamie but added the Bessemer Trust group as a co-conservator.
Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that Britney accused her father of having "too much control" in her life as early as five years ago, citing confidential court records that E! News has not independently verified. A court investigator wrote in 2016, "She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her."
Fans have been rallying around the #FreeBritney movement to end her conservatorship, which gained steam after the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary came out this year. Social media users also began decoding her Instagram messages, as she assured fans in April, "Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I'm taking a break right now, because, um, I'm enjoying myself."
Per her court hearing on Wednesday, that's not the case. She said that the conservatorship is abusive, explaining that she wants it to end.
According to Jamie's attorney, Vivian Thoreen, he's trying to protect her from exploitation.
"I understand that every story needs a villain, but people have it so wrong here," Vivian said on Good Morning America in February. "This is a story about a fiercely loving, dedicated and loyal father who rescued his daughter from a life-threatening situation. People were harming her, and they were exploiting her. Jamie saved Britney's life."
During the June 23 hearing, Jamie's attorney read a statement on his behalf: "Mr. Spears is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."