5 Finds from Ciara & Russell Wilson's Human Nation Line We're Obsessed With This Week

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback and singer's apparel line will help you look fresh on a budget.

By Emily Spain Jun 23, 2021 9:26 PM
Attaining celebrity style can be expensive. However, Ciara and Russell Wilson are changing that with Human Nation, their gender-neutral line at Kohl's. With prices starting at $13, you can upgrade your wardrobe with everyday styles like hoodies, joggers, tees, biker shorts and more without breaking the bank. Not to mention, the styles are meant to be worn and enjoyed by all genders!

Below, we rounded up five of our favorite Human Nation finds that we think you'll also want to add to your cart.

Gender Neutral Human Nation Movement Hoodie

Available in six neutral shades, this cozy hoodie is perfect for wearing post-workout or when you're lounging around the house.

$78
$55
Kohl's

Gender Neutral Human Nation Organic Cotton Together Tee

Everyone needs at least one tie-dye tee in their wardrobe. This one is made from 100% organic cotton, which makes it an eco-friendly buy.

$42
$29
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Britney Spears Tells All During Shocking Conservatorship Hearing

2

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Where She Stands With Brad Pitt Today

3

Drake Bell Pleads Guilty to Attempted Child Endangerment Felony Charge

Gender Neutral Human Nation Momentum Bike Shorts

Made with stretchy jersey fabric, these classic bike shorts will hug you in all the right places.

$34
$24
Kohl's

Gender Neutral Human Nation Unity Long Coat in Heavyweight Fleece

Add some sophistication to your wardrobe with this utility coat! It will instantly elevate any outfit and keep you warm.

$178
$125
Kohl's

Gender Neutral Human Nation Mindset Shorts

Available in sizes XXS-XXL, these brushed fleece shorts are a must! 

$44
$31
Kohl's

Ready for more celeb-approved fashion? Check out Teyana Taylor's favorite Studs earrings.

