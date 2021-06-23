5 Finds from Ciara & Russell Wilson's Human Nation Line We're Obsessed With This Week

We independently selected these products because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Attaining celebrity style can be expensive. However, Ciara and Russell Wilson are changing that with Human Nation, their gender-neutral line at Kohl's. With prices starting at $13, you can upgrade your wardrobe with everyday styles like hoodies, joggers, tees, biker shorts and more without breaking the bank. Not to mention, the styles are meant to be worn and enjoyed by all genders!
Below, we rounded up five of our favorite Human Nation finds that we think you'll also want to add to your cart.
Gender Neutral Human Nation Movement Hoodie
Available in six neutral shades, this cozy hoodie is perfect for wearing post-workout or when you're lounging around the house.
Gender Neutral Human Nation Organic Cotton Together Tee
Everyone needs at least one tie-dye tee in their wardrobe. This one is made from 100% organic cotton, which makes it an eco-friendly buy.
Gender Neutral Human Nation Momentum Bike Shorts
Made with stretchy jersey fabric, these classic bike shorts will hug you in all the right places.
Gender Neutral Human Nation Unity Long Coat in Heavyweight Fleece
Add some sophistication to your wardrobe with this utility coat! It will instantly elevate any outfit and keep you warm.
Gender Neutral Human Nation Mindset Shorts
Available in sizes XXS-XXL, these brushed fleece shorts are a must!
