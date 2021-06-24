Britney SpearsJennifer AnistonDrake BellShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

The Sexiest TV Shows You Won't Want to Miss

Ahead of the June 25 premiere of Netflix's Sex/Life, we thought we'd take a closer look at the steamiest shows to grace our TV screens.

Watch: "Bridgerton" Stars Loved Those Sex Scenes as Much as You Did

Summer is just heating up.

We're, of course, referring to the upcoming premiere of Netflix's Sex/Life. The new dramedy, which will debut on the streaming service on Friday, June 25, is set to make subscribers sweat as it follows free spirit-turned-suburban housewife Billie (Sarah Shahi) as she takes a titillating walk down memory lane.

"Sex/Life is the story of a love triangle between a woman, her husband, and her past that takes a provocative new look at female identity and desire," teased Netflix's description. "Exhausted from taking care of her two young kids and feeling nostalgic for her past, Billie starts journaling and fantasizing about her passionate exploits with sexy ex-boyfriend Brad (Adam Demos), the big heartbreak she never got over. But the more Billie remembers, the more she wonders how she got here—and then her husband finds her journal."

However, as the latest trailer for the series hints, this discovery may lead to one hell of a sexual revolution for Billie and her husband, Cooper (Mike Vogel).

"I never had the wild experiences you did," Cooper says. "I want to have them with you."

Still, Brad's constant presence seems to threaten the couple's joint sexual awakening. Namely, the former flame is heard demanding of Billie, "Tell me you never think about me."

Intrigued? Don't fret as we're less than 24 hours away from Sex/Life hitting Netflix.

While we wait for, what's likely our next TV binge, let's look back at the other steamy shows that've made us burn for more. (Yes, Bridgerton is on the list.)

For TV's sexiest shows, scroll through the images below!

Netflix
Bridgerton

Bridgerton isn't your everyday period piece. Based off Julia Quinn's romance book series, the historical drama follows an aristocratic family in the Regency era as they try to find love. Season one told the story of oldest daughter Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), who found an unexpected love match in reformed rake Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), the Duke of Hastings. (Warning: A sex scene set to an orchestral version of Taylor Swift's "Wildest Dreams" will have you sweating.)

Where to watch it: Netflix

Hulu
Normal People

If you're looking for heartbreak, a coming-of-age story and steamy encounters, look no further! Normal People follows the romantic highs and lows of Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Paul Mescal), who come from different backgrounds but can't seem to quit each other.

Where to watch it: Hulu

Merie W. Wallace/HBO
Insecure

Insecure may be one of the best comedies out there, but it also has its fair share of sexy moments. When we aren't laughing at the misadventures of leading lady Issa (co-creator Issa Rae), we are fanning ourselves off from the show's steamier scenes. We'll never forget the episode where Issa and Nathan (Kendrick Sampson) heat up a Ferris wheel ride with some S-E-X!

Where to watch it: HBO Max

STARZ
Vida

In Vida, after their mother passes away, estranged sisters Lyn (Melissa Barrera) and Emma (Mishel Prada) are forced to return to their old Los Angeles neighborhood. During this time, the sisters both rekindle relationships with past lovers, explore their dreams and look to the future. In addition to exploring themes about sexual identity and gentrification, Vida provides plenty of sexy scenes you won't want to miss.

Where to watch it: Starz

Showtime/Kobal/Shutterstock
The L Word

The L Word, which ran between January 2004 and March 2009, is a fictionalized look at the lesbian and bisexual community in West Hollywood, Calif. Following a friend group—which includes Jennifer BealsKatherine MoennigLeisha Hailey and more—themes of fidelity, family and identity are explored. Oh, and there are several notable sex scenes too.

Where to watch it: Showtime (FYI, a spinoff, called The L Word: Generation Q, is also airing on Showtime.)

Starz!/Kobal/Shutterstock
Outlander

We are telling you this now: Do not watch Outlander with your parents. Yes, the historical drama has everything, including time travel, star-crossed romances, action and incredible fashion, but the steamy sex scenes are not something you want to experience sitting next to Mom or Dad. Warning aside, you shouldn't miss Claire Beauchamp Randall (Caitriona Balfe), a former WWII nurse who mysteriously ends up in 1743 Scotland, as she falls in love with handsome Highlander Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Where to watch it: Starz

Shutterstock
Sex and the City

The OG sexy show! Sex and the City follows sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her fabulous friends Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) as they experience life in New York City. Taking a humorous approach at sex, Sex and the City gave a modern look at dating in the '90s and '00s.

Where to watch it: HBO Max

Netflix
Elite

Elite may be one the sexiest shows out there. The Spanish teen drama has featured multiple threesomes, intimate first hookups and saucy sex dreams. Intrigued? Season four is out now.

Where to watch it: Netflix

SHOWTIME
Shameless

With a name like Shameless, you know you're in for a wild ride with this show. Following the chaotic lives of the Gallagher family in the South Side of Chicago, everything from alcoholism to teenage pregnancy to social class is explored. Of course, the show is also known for its wild sex scenes, which have featured BDSM, voyeuristic pleasure and more.

Where to watch it: Showtime and Netflix

HBO
True Blood

More than just a supernatural drama! True Blood follows the adventures of Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), a half-fairy waitress with the ability to hear people's thoughts. Along the way, she falls for a 100-plus-year-old vampire, Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer). If graveyard sex is your thing, than you'll definitely enjoy True Blood.

Where to watch it: HBO Max

Steven Lippman/SHOWTIME
The Affair

As you may've guessed, The Affair explores how extramarital activities affect those involved and their loved ones. Starring Dominic WestRuth WilsonMaura Tierney and Joshua Jackson, the sexy drama ran for five seasons between 2014 and 2019.

Where to watch it: Showtime and Peacock

Ken Woroner/Starz!/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Girlfriend Experience

The Girlfriend Experience is an anthology drama series that follows the double lives of high-end escorts. Season one starred Riley Keough as law student Christine, who turned to sex work to help pay her bills. Along the way, Christine discovered corruption at her internship and a thrill for her escort work. It's safe to say that this is one of the steamiest shows out there.

Where to watch it: Starz

SHOWTIME
Californication

Sex, drugs and drinking were the chaotic themes at the heart of Californication, which ran for seven seasons between 2007 and 2014. David Duchovny played the series' hedonistic lead Hank Moody, who engaged in many sexy activities.

Where to watch it: Showtime

Hbo/Album/Entertainment Pictures via ZUMA Press
Girls

The romantic and professional lives of 20-somethings in an NYC-based friend group is featured in HBO's hit, Girls. The series, which ran for six seasons between 2012 and 2017, was unafraid to show the unglamorous moments of post-college life. This meant lots of realistic sex scenes, nudity and more.

Where to watch it: HBO Max

ITV/Shutterstock
Secret Diary of a Call Girl

The title alone should've been a giveaway that this is a pretty steamy show. Secret Diary of a Call Girl, which starred Billie Piper during its four-season run, takes a closer look at the escort industry in London. The show was equal parts comedy and drama as it tackled a unique approach to sexual encounters.

Where to watch it: Tubi

Sex/Life premieres June 25 on Netflix.

