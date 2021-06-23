Jennifer Aniston Would've "Proudly" Said She "Banged" David Schwimmer If It Were True

When life doesn't imitate art...
Despite Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer's undeniable chemistry on Friends, the actress is setting the record straight about their off-camera relationship.
It was just a month ago that the former co-stars sent fans into a frenzy when they admitted they had crushes on each other IRL while filming the beloved television series. But according to the 52-year-old actress, they never acted on those feelings.
During an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show with Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer made it clear that she and the 54-year-old actor never hooked up.
"We were in relationships and it was always never the right time and it wouldn't have worked," she shared on Wednesday, June 23. "The beauty of that was that whatever feelings we had we just literally channeled everything into Ross and Rachel, and I think that's maybe why it resonated the way it did."
When pressed by Howard Stern if they never, ever "consummated it," she reiterated, "No, we never, on my life. And Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would've heard about it. They can vouch for me."
Courteney interjected, "It's true."
After Howard said he couldn't believe it, The Morning Show actress put it plainly: "No, I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no."
During the much-buzzed-about Friends reunion on HBO Max last month, David echoed similar sentiments as Jen about why they never pursued one another.
"At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other," he told James Corden, "but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."
Similar to her interview with Howard, Jen explained during the reunion, "We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."
Although they kept it professional on set, the American Crime Story actor admitted he and Jen shared a few intimate moments while filming the show. He recalled, "I thought back on the very first year or two, you know, when we had breaks from rehearsal, like, there were moments where we would cuddle on the couch."
As fans know, Jen would go on to date, and, eventually, marry Friends guest star, Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005. The exes even reunited last September for a virtual reunion of Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.
Of their exchanges during the event, which also made people go wild, Howard asked the Dumplin actress if it was "awkward" at all for her.
"No!" Jen said. "It was absolutely fun. You know, Brad and I are buddies. Like, we're friends and we speak. There's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be."
If there's one thing the Hollywood star is going to do, it's keep it real!