Below Deck Mediterranean's Katie Flood Talks Taking Over for Hannah Ferrier

Katie Flood is ready to make a splash.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Below Deck Mediterranean's season six chief stewardess opened up about her new gig and addressed taking over for her popular predecessor, Hannah Ferrier. Heading into the new season, which premieres Monday, June 28 on Bravo, the New Zealand yachtie hoped that fans will give her a chance to show her leadership style.

"Being a chief stew, OK, we all know the job," she started off. "But every one of us have a different way of doing it or bring different strengths to the table. So, I just think it will be refreshing for the viewers, maybe."

As she continued, Katie acknowledged that some fans may not be "happy that Hannah's not here," as this is the first season without the Australian yachtie. Yet, Katie reminded us that the situation ultimately "worked out good" since Hannah's "in a completely different stage of life now."