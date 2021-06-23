Jennifer Aniston Reveals Where Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Brad Pitt Stands Today

It was the "Hi Aniston" heard practically around the world.
It's been almost a year since the Internet basically lost it over Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's virtual reunion during the Sept. 17 premiere of Dane Cook Presents Feelin' A-Live: A Virtual Table Read Of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. As fans may recall, the two stars, who were married for nearly five years before announcing their separation in 2005, exchanged pleasantries that instantly became the stuff of online dissection—just like their backstage reunion months earlier at the 2020 SAG Awards.
During a new chat on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show, the host broached the subject with the Friends alum. As Howard Stern asked, "Wasn't that awkward for you?"
"No!" Aniston told him. "It was absolutely fun. You know, Brad and I are buddies. Like, we're friends and we speak."
"There's no oddness at all," she continued, "except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be."
As Aniston acknowledged, fans are very much interested in any crumb of detail into her love life, a matter the typically private star tends to try and keep out of the spotlight.
Stern himself fished for some answers out of the actress—who announced her split from ex-husband Justin Theroux in 2018—on if she has recently found love. "I have not," she said. "There has been nothing of great success thus far, but I'm of course open to it."
And if you're still in search of clues, don't go looking for Aniston on Raya. "There's nothing anonymous about it and I wouldn't do that," she said. "I don't want to do that and I don't need to do that. I'm all good. I'm doing just fine."
But if you are interested in shooting your shot with one of Hollywood's most beloved stars, take notes because these are the qualities she's looking for: kindness, fun, a generous spirit and, as you may have guessed from the comedy star, a sense of humor.