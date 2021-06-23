KardashiansJennifer AnistonBachelor NationShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Go Inside Chrishell Stause's $3.3 Million Hollywood Hills Dream Home

Welcome home, Chrishell Stause! The Selling Sunset star recently purchased a midcentury ranch in the Hollywood Hills that is a must-see.

By Elyse Dupre Jun 23, 2021
HomeCelebritiesSelling SunsetChrishell Stause
Watch: Go Inside Chrishell Stause's Chic & Modern Home

Chrishell Stause has found a new place to call home sweet home.

After her split from Justin Hartley in 2019, the Selling Sunset star rented a beautiful bachelorette pad in Los Angeles. But earlier this month, the real estate agent purchased a new gorgeous property in the Hollywood Hills for a reported $3.3 million, representing herself in the sale.

"New house. Who dis?" Stause wrote on Instagram on June 13. "#DreamHome #HomeOwner #AHHHHHH."

According to Dirt.com, the 3,352-square-foot midcentury ranch features four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. And from the gourmet kitchen and spacious dining area to the giant pool and folding glass doors for indoor-outdoor living, the abode is perfect for entertaining.

There are several glamorous touches throughout the house, too. As Dirt.com notes, European oak flooring, a marble bath and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace are just a few of the stunning details visitors will find upon walking through the stylish residence.

photos
Celebrity Mega Mansions

To see photos of Stause's place, scroll on.

Jonathan Carr Homes/Compass
A New Home

According to Dirt.com, the house was first listed in October 2020 for $4 million. But Stause was able to close the deal for less.

Jonathan Carr Homes/Compass
Dining Room

With the home's open floor plan, Stause will have plenty of room to invite all of her Selling Sunset co-stars over for a visit.

Jonathan Carr Homes/Compass
Living Room

And whether she and her pals want to cozy up by the fireplace or slide the doors open to let in some sunshine, they can enjoy the house all year round. Anyone up for a dip in the pool?

Jonathan Carr Homes/Compass
Kitchen

While there's often plenty of drama cooking up on her hit Netflix show, Stause can also test out new recipes in her fabulous kitchen, complete with top-of-the-line appliances, a large island and stylish blue cabinets.

Jonathan Carr Homes/Compass
Bedroom

And after a long day, the Dancing With the Stars alum can relax in her beautiful bedroom. Who wouldn't want to wake up to those views of the heated pool and the Hollywood Hills?

