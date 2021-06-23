Hillary Scott Reveals Her Daughter Is Already Following in Lady A's Musical Footsteps

Like mother, like daughter.
Hillary Scott of Lady A dished on E! News' Daily Pop today that her eldest daughter Eisele Kay Tyrrell is already displaying her natural musical talent ahead of her eighth birthday.
"She's starting to now sing along with herself playing the piano," Scott spilled on June 23, citing some of Eisele's favorite soundtracks as Moana and The Greatest Showman. "I think all of our children are showing to have the musicality in them, but I just want to nurture their dream, whatever their dream is."
The "Like A Lady" crooner gushed that she's most confident onstage, and hopefully daughter Eisele could experience the same!
Fellow Lady A musicians Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley are also proud parents. "We have six kids together between our three families," Haywood explained, whose own three-year-old daughter has yet to see Lady A perform. "It will be pretty emotional."
The band is slated to go back on tour for their newest album, What A Song Can Do, dropping this Friday, June 25.
"We've been a band now for 15 years," Kelley reflected. "I feel like everybody's been through a real traumatic experience [during COVID-19] but hopefully it makes us appreciate these moments we actually get to be together and celebrate just being alive."
Kelley even called performing Lady A's past hits like revisiting "old friends" again.
And Lady A found their balance of touring with their respective families thanks to the iconic Martina McBride. "I was like, 'This is really interesting, you can do this for a long time and actually have a family life,'" Kelley recalled his first tour with McBride. "I think she was one of those prime examples that you can have both worlds and that's what makes for a healthy life and real existence."
Watch the full interview above!
What A Song Can Do by Lady A will be released Friday, June 25.