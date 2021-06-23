Hillary Scott Reveals Her Daughter Is Already Following in Lady A's Musical Footsteps

Watch : Lady A Gears Up to Hit the Road for Upcoming Tour

Like mother, like daughter.

Hillary Scott of Lady A dished on E! News' Daily Pop today that her eldest daughter Eisele Kay Tyrrell is already displaying her natural musical talent ahead of her eighth birthday.

"She's starting to now sing along with herself playing the piano," Scott spilled on June 23, citing some of Eisele's favorite soundtracks as Moana and The Greatest Showman. "I think all of our children are showing to have the musicality in them, but I just want to nurture their dream, whatever their dream is."

The "Like A Lady" crooner gushed that she's most confident onstage, and hopefully daughter Eisele could experience the same!

Fellow Lady A musicians Dave Haywood and Charles Kelley are also proud parents. "We have six kids together between our three families," Haywood explained, whose own three-year-old daughter has yet to see Lady A perform. "It will be pretty emotional."

The band is slated to go back on tour for their newest album, What A Song Can Do, dropping this Friday, June 25.