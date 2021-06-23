Bachelor Nation's Erica Rose Recalls Having Eggs Thrown at Her During "Traumatic" Challenge

A decade later, Erica Rose has not forgotten this Bachelor Pad challenge—and for good reason.
It's been 15 years since the Texas native rose to fame as a contestant vying for Lorenzo Borghese's love on the ninth season of The Bachelor in 2006. After her elimination, Rose headed to the second season of Bachelor in Paradise's predecessor, Bachelor Pad, appearing alongside Bachelor Nation stars like Jake Pavelka, Michelle Money, Vienna Girardi and the late Gia Allemand.
During an appearance on the Unpopular with Jacques Peterson podcast, Rose recalled a notable challenge she said was both emotionally traumatic and physically hurtful: "Target on Your Back." The challenge involved the men and then the women lining up blindfolded in either swim trunks or bikinis. With their backs turned, each member of the other group was given a question and tasked with answering by throwing a paint-filled egg at whichever contestant was their answer to the question. They received a point if they hit their target and the person with the most points won.
In an ABC clip below, fans can watch as both the men and women were tasked with targeting the contestant they were "least attracted to." At one point, former host Chris Harrison quipped, "Erica taking a beating down here."
And she was. "Emotionally, yeah, it was traumatic, but physically, that f--king hurt," she said, recalling how hard the season's co-winner Michael Stagliano threw one at her. "They cut some of it down, but I walked off and I was like I don't want to do this anymore. This is abusive. It's not just my feelings are hurt, but that f--king hurt."
Ultimately, Rose claimed Harrison told her she would be eliminated if she did not finish the challenge. "They did tell the guys you can't throw it this hard," she noted. "The point of the game wasn't to injure people. It was to humiliate them, I guess."
