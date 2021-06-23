Cara Delevingne Reveals Why She Decided Against Plastic Surgery After Considering Boob Job

Watch : Cara Delevingne & Kaia Gerber Are "Solemates"

Cara Delevingne is opening up on why she decided against going under the knife.



While appearing as a guest on the Make it Reign podcast, the 28-year-old model noted her personal mission is to always help and inspire fans about being completely honest, which made her think twice about getting work done.



The Paper Towns actress explained that although she's considered getting plastic surgery done in the past, she ultimately opted against it because she doesn't think she would be able to talk about it publicly, fearing the subject might be viewed as taboo and promote unobtainable beauty standards. And although she thinks it's important for young fans to have a celebrity be transparent, she added such a revelation might be "frowned upon" and decided against it.



"I get it because it comes from a place of deep insecurity," she shared. "Like ever since I was a kid, I was like, ‘I wanna have a boob job, my boobs are uneven.'"