Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian Reflects on Grief One Year After Father Steve Bing's Death

Damian Hurley is reflecting on grief on the one-year anniversary of his father Steve Bing's death.

The model took to Instagram on June 22 and looked back at the day he and his mother, actress Elizabeth Hurley, received the "devastating news."

"I didn't realise at the time quite how much it would affect me..." Damian wrote. "We all like to show 'perfect' versions of our lives—for me, the idea of publicly discussing something as personal as grief is terrifying... but sometimes it's necessary."

The 19-year-old star noted it's been a "bloody hard" year "for everyone on the planet" and that "acknowledging that is vital."

"It's not weak to struggle," he added. "In fact, to get through to the other side is immensely strong. Thank you so much for all you."

Steve died at the age of 55 on June 22, 2020. The Los Angeles County Coroner ruled his death a suicide.