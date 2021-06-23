Blake Lively Is All of Us Watching Backstreet Boys Learn NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” Dance

Watch : AJ McLean Wants Justin Timberlake to Consider BSB/NSYNC Reunion

Members of Backstreet Boys learning the moves to NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye?" No, you are absolutely not dreaming of the year 2000—just ask mega-fan Blake Lively.



The Green Lantern actress shared her reaction to watching Backstreet Boys members AJ McLean and Nick Carter learn the infamous "Bye Bye Bye" choreography (we're swooping our hand in that classic motion as we speak) from NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Lance Bass. Lance first set the internet ablaze by sharing the crossover footage to his Instagram just a few days back.



Blake shared every fan's sentiment of finally not having to choose between the two boy bands by posting to her Instagram Story. "True story: I just watched this until Instagram finally cut me off by pausing the video," she wrote. "Because even they knew it was too much for me to handle in one sitting…"



She also joked that husband Ryan Reynolds is the one to blame, adding, "Also, a true story. My husband sent this to me. He understands the significance. God bless him."