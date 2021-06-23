Michael B. Jordan Apologizes for Rum Brand's Controversial Name

Watch : Lori Harvey Calls Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan the "Love of Her Life"

Michael B. Jordan is addressing concerns expressed by Nicki Minaj and other social media users over the name of his rum brand.

On Tuesday, June 22, the Black Panther actor took to his Instagram Story to apologize for calling his new rum brand J'Ouvert after accusations that the name appropriated Caribbean culture.

"I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture(we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on," Michael wrote. "Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations..."

The 34-year-old Creed star went on to explain that the brand will be renamed in light of the outcry.

"We hear you," he continued. "I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of."