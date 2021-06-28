Busta Rhymes, Michael K. Williams and More Stars Pay Tribute to DMX at 2021 BET Awards

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

This is just one of many tributes held in DMX's honor.

Weeks after the rapper's passing in April, a public memorial service was held at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, which was co-produced by Swizz Beatz and Kanye West, whose Sunday Service choir performed at the event.

"Our father is a king, our father is an icon," Xavier Simmons said at the time. "I am so honored to have a father like we have...This man deepened my ability to love...I cried so much tears of joy, so much."

Earlier that month, DMX's family confirmed the heartbreaking news about his death.

"We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days," his loved ones said in a statement at the time.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him," the statement continued. "Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time."