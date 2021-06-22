Britney Spears Called Conservatorship an "Oppressive and Controlling Tool" in Confidential Court Records

Watch : Britney Spears Can End Controversial Conservatorship?

A June 22 report from The New York Times reveals how Britney Spears first pushed to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her conservator nearly five years ago.

According to confidential court records reviewed by the newspaper, which E! News has not independently obtained, the pop star spoke out against Jamie and her conservatorship's strict guidelines as early as 2016.

She reportedly detailed her grievances to a court investigator, who wrote in the 2016 report, according to The New York Times, that Britney felt the conservatorship had "too much control" over aspects of her life, including "whom she dated to the color of her kitchen cabinets." The court investigator wrote, "She articulated she feels the conservatorship has become an oppressive and controlling tool against her."

The New York Times additionally writes Britney wanted the conservatorship terminated, as the court investigator stated, "She is ‘sick of being taken advantage of' and she said she is the one working and earning her money but everyone around her is on her payroll."