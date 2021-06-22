YouTuber Camryn Clifford Honors Late Husband Landon on 2-Year Wedding Anniversary

Watch : YouTuber Camryn Clifford Opens Up About Husband Landon's Death

Camyrn Clifford showed her Instagram followers that even though she lost her husband Landon at age 19 in August 2020, he still lives on through her memory.

The 20-year-old YouTuber took to her social media page to express her feelings on June 22 less than one year after his passing.

"Today would have been 6 years since we started dating and 2 years of marriage," Camryn wrote in her caption. "Happy anniversary lover, I miss you so much."

Camryn also shared a series of pictures of her and Landon before he died. The last picture in her Instagram gallery showed the couple in formal attire smiling at one another.

Following Landon's death, Camryn shared a YouTube video on their channel called "My Husband Passed Away." Their family YouTube account, Cam&Fam, has more than 1.6 million subscribers.

During the 36-minute video, Camryn revealed that Landon died by suicide. He was in a coma before being announced brain dead on August 18.