Inside Ariana Grande's Sweet First Days Filming The Voice

Watch : Ariana Grande Joins "The Voice" as a Coach!

From our pov, Ariana Grande's time on The Voice has started off with a bang bang.

Monday, June 21 marked the beginning of season 21's Blind Auditions, which meant coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and newcomer Ariana were on set, ready to film. And, from what eyewitnesses told E! News, the "positions" singer is fitting in just fine with both the fans and her fellow coaches.

"Ariana was so fun and sweet," one eyewitness shared. "She was interacting with the fans so much and was having the cutest moments on and off camera with the coaches. She was so sweet to anyone who came up to her from the production team, as well. Ariana and Kelly Clarkson were talking selfies. It was so cute."

As for the other coaches? The onlooker revealed that Ariana and Blake "are so funny together." Apparently, per the spectator, since the pop star and the country legend sit next to each other, there are plenty of "cute" and "fun" conversations between them, adding, "She was fitting in so well already."