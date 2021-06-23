Watch the Cast of Too Hot to Handle Dish on the "Devastating" Season Two Twist

Watch : "Too Hot to Handle" Season 2 Cast Plays Superlatives

There's no summer of love here...or is there?

Netflix's hit reality dating competition Too Hot to Handle returns for season two today, June 23 and as a slew of sexy singles try to refrain from getting intimate, they all have their eyes set on a whopping $100,000 prize.

Yet the beloved series that made fans swoon over Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey's love story has a new twist this year: The cast believed they signed up for a new steamy show called Parties in Paradise. After 12 hours, faux host Jeff Dye reveals that their expected summer romances are thwarted and they are all actually on Too Hot to Handle. And yes, Lana is back to make sure there is no sexy time allowed!

"I was under the impression that I was going to hook up with a bunch of guys, drink, party, and then you hear the 'da ding,'" fan favorite Emily exclusively tells E! News. "I can't describe it any other way apart from devastating."