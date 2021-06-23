Watch the Cast of Too Hot to Handle Dish on the "Devastating" Season Two Twist

There's no summer of love here...or is there?
Netflix's hit reality dating competition Too Hot to Handle returns for season two today, June 23 and as a slew of sexy singles try to refrain from getting intimate, they all have their eyes set on a whopping $100,000 prize.
Yet the beloved series that made fans swoon over Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey's love story has a new twist this year: The cast believed they signed up for a new steamy show called Parties in Paradise. After 12 hours, faux host Jeff Dye reveals that their expected summer romances are thwarted and they are all actually on Too Hot to Handle. And yes, Lana is back to make sure there is no sexy time allowed!
"I was under the impression that I was going to hook up with a bunch of guys, drink, party, and then you hear the 'da ding,'" fan favorite Emily exclusively tells E! News. "I can't describe it any other way apart from devastating."
Cast member Kayla adds, "Oh my god, it's just a whole whirlwind of emotions. We were all so shocked, we didn't know what to think. I thought it was a joke. They said we had a celebrity visiting us and then Lana pops up, so it's crazy."
For star Melinda, she was "pissed" at the big reveal. There's no hot girl summer! "It was a cold and depressing winter," she quips.
The contestants lose a staggering $21,000 within the first 24 hours with a total of seven rule breaks—that includes kissing! "I thought at some point we all thought the whole point was to lose the money," resident jokester Peter reflects.
Leading man Cam jokes, "We were just like, 'We can't keep losing money. We're all going to get kicked off. We're not good people!'"
We tend to disagree. Get to know more about the lovable cast in the photo gallery below, and see which Too Hot to Handle cast members spilled on superlatives for their co-stars in the interview above!
Let's just say, Lana might not approve.