Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pre-Purchased Domain Names for Their Daughter Lili

When it came to the name of their future daughter, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were clearly thinking ahead.
As the world well knows by now, on June 4, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed a baby girl they named Lilibet "Lili" Diana. Now, fans are learning the lengths the pair and their team went to preserve official use of their little one's name online.
"As is often customary with public figures," a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement to E! News, "a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared."
Seemingly among them was the web domain name LILIBETDIANA.COM, which was registered on June 4 and is set to expire in a year.
As was made clear in the baby's birth announcement, their daughter's name is special and meant to honor two significant royal women.
"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the announcement read. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."
Shortly after the baby's arrival, a report emerged claiming Meghan and Harry did not ask Queen Elizabeth II about naming their newborn Lilibet. However, the new parents of two swiftly denied the claim.
According to a spokesperson for the couple, before announcing their daughter's birth, Harry called his grandmother first of all his family members and shared his and Meghan's wish to name their baby girl Lilibet in honor of the queen. They would have used a different name if Queen Elizabeth did not support the choice.