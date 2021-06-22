F9's Nathalie Emmanuel Reveals What Helped Her With Body Image Struggle

Nathalie Emmanuel is sharing her self-love journey.
The F9 star graced the cover of the July/August issue of Women's Health and in an interview with the publication, the actress revealed she, at one point in time, struggled with her body image.
"You know how on Facebook it shows you a memory of yourself from six years ago or four years ago?" she said. "A picture came up on my phone, and I went, ‘I look so great!' But I also remember that at the time [of that photo], I thought I was overweight and needed to do all these unhealthy things. We just beat ourselves up constantly, and we're never perfect enough."
Seeing the photo sparked a bit of a lightbulb moment for Nathalie, who realized that after years of negative self-talk and comparing herself to others, she wanted to change her mindset.
The actress went on to explain that wanted to shift her point of view on her body image—and for her, that meant redefining what wellness meant. Nathalie shared, "I had to change how I interacted with exercise and decide what I wanted to get from it."
In addition to shifting her mindset and switching up her exercise routine, the Game of Thrones alum also revealed she adapted a vegan diet and continued to practice yoga to add to the change in her state of mind.
"What I love about yoga is there's no pressure to be the best at it," she said. "Even if you just lie on your mat for the hour and breathe with intention, you're doing yoga." The Fast & Furious star also revealed she began practicing yoga back when she was 18 and going through a tough time, sharing, "My mental health was deteriorating, and I took my first class in reaction to it." So, although not necessarily a new addition to her routine, the star confirms that yoga remains instrumental for her overall wellness.
While implementing various physical elements of diet and exercise and increasing her positive affirmations has helped the star change her view on her body image, the actress maintained that her mission is truly about striving to be the "stronger, better version of herself."