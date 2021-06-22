Billie Eilish Apologizes Amid Backlash Over Resurfaced Video Involving Racial Slur

Watch : Billie Eilish's Rumored Boyfriend Apologizes for "Offensive" Posts

Billie Eilish is addressing backlash over a TikTok post that appears to feature resurfaced video of the star.

The 19-year-old singer took to her Instagram Story on Monday, June 21 to apologize for footage that seemingly shows the star singing along to a song that includes a racial slur, in addition to speaking in a stylized voice that has been perceived as mocking people of Asian descent. According to media reports, the song featured in the footage is "Fish" by Tyler, The Creator, from the rapper's 2011 album, Goblin.

"i love you guys, and many of you have been asking me to address this," Billie wrote. "and this is something that i WANT to address because i'm being labeled something that I am not."

She continued, "there's a video edit going around of me when i was 13 or 14 where i mouthed a word from a song that at the time i didn't know was a derogatory term and used against members of the asian community. i am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that i ever mouthed along to that word. this song was the only time i'd ever heard that word as it was never used around me by anyone in my family. regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. and for that i am sorry."