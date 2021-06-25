Go Inside Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss' "Timeless" Home Transformation

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Knock, knock! Who's ready to see Allison Holker's new space?

Just in time for summer, the So You Think You Can Dance pro teamed up with Pottery Barn and the brand's Design Crew to transform several rooms in her house. Lucky for fans, she's ready to give a glimpse into the special sanctuary she calls home.

"We transformed the space literally overnight," Allison gushed to E! News. "I am so happy with the results. I am so incredibly grateful for this experience and my family has the perfect space to create lifelong memories and enjoy our home to the fullest."

"Being able to collaborate with the Pottery Barn team of designers was incredible," she added. "They saw the vision I had and helped me bring it to life."

According to Pottery Barn, Allison designed a space that features an elevated casual feel with functional touches throughout. The neutral tones allow for flow within the open floor plan, creating the feeling of a peaceful retreat within.