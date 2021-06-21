KardashiansBachelor NationNick CannonShop Girl SummerPhotosVideosNewsletters

Relive Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Relationship Highs and Lows

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Grilled About Tristan Thompson on Reunion

A match made in heaven? Not quite. 

It's been five years since Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson first made headlines with their steamy romance in 2016, and their relationship has weathered multiple break-ups, second chances, cheating scandals and of course, the birth of True Thompson. With talks of baby no. 2 and even relocating again for the NBA player's career, Khloe seemed to be all in...but recent allegations of Tristan's playboy ways may have the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star thinking twice before moving forward.  

As of June 21, Khloe and Tristan have decided to go their separate ways with rumors of Tristan being intimate with three women. "They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired," a source exclusively told E! News earlier today. "Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson: Romance Rewind

With news of their latest breakup, let's take a look back at their tumultuous relationship. 

From happy times to trust issues and everything in between, here are Khloe and Tristan's many highs and lows over the years.

Snapchat
2016: Sparks Fly

Khloe and Tristan fuel romance rumors as they're spotted vacationing together in Mexico. On Halloween, they display their budding relationship on social media, confirming love is in the air. "Khloe and Tristan are doing really well. They are exclusive," an insider tells E! News at the time. "There is a lot of chemistry between the two of them and they are happy together."

Byrdman / SURQ / BACKGRID
March 2017: Birthday Bonanza

For Tristan's 26th birthday, Khloe throws her man a gold-themed soirée. "To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together!" she writes on Instagram along with a sweet photo of the two looking at each other. "May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this." The following June, Tristan returns the favor by planning a surprise bash for the reality star's 33rd birthday. A source says the couple "looked extremely in love" and were "affectionate all night." "You could tell that Tristan is really in love with her and stuck by her side all night," the insider dishes. "The family loves Tristan and they were all taking photos with him and really treated him like a family member."

Instagram
September 2017: Starting a Family

Multiple sources confirm to E! News that Khloe is pregnant with her first child. "Khloe is so happy. You have no idea," a source says. The mom-to-be does not address the reports. 

Instagram
December 2017: It's True!

Just days before Christmas, the Good American mogul confirms she is indeed expecting. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" she writes to her followers. "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!" Khloe continues, "Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"

E!
March 2018: A Little Lady Is on the Way

In the season 15 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the expectant star learns she's pregnant with a baby girl. "I don't feel like I'm having a girl at all," Khloe admits. "I'm like in a state of shock."

Instagram
March 2018: Celebrating in Style

With her due date looming closer, the star celebrates her first little one with a luxurious, star-studded and pink-themed baby shower

NGRE / BACKGRID
April 2018: Controversy Strikes

Just days before E! News confirms the arrival of the couple's daughter, reports with photos and videos emerge of Tristan purportedly cheating on Khloe with other women. "There's video of Tristan making out with a girl last night," big sister Kim Kardashian reacts to the news in a later episode of KUWTK

Courtesy Getty Images for Rémy Martin/Jerritt Clark
April 2018: She's Here

On April 12, E! News confirms Kardashian has given birth to her first child. On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we later learn Kim KardashianKourtney KardashianKris Jenner and Tristan make it to Cleveland in time for the birth. 

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
April 2018: True Love

Amid Tristan's controversy, Khloe confirm their daughter's arrival and reveal her special moniker. "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," she writes on Instagram. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

Tristan Thompson/Instagram
May 2018: Another Chance

A month after Tristan's scandal rocks the couple's world, a source reveals the two are not calling it quits. "Khloe has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True," the insider shares with E! News. "Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family." When a fan later criticizes her on Twitter for staying with the basketball pro, Kardashian fires back. "You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," she retorts. "I'm proud of my strength." 

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
February 2019: It's Over

10 months after welcoming their daughter, Khloe and Tristan break up amid claims that he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. E! News is told the pair will remain focused on co-parenting True as Khloe remains in Los Angeles, Calif. and Tristan travels for basketball. 

Instagram
2020: Co-Parents

Despite splitting up romantically, Khloe and Tristan continued to co-parent daughter True and in 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, they rekindled their relationship and quarantined together in Los Angeles.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
October 2020: Happy Halloween

The threesome wear matching gold costumes for Halloween 2020.

January 2021: Ready for Baby No. 2

Khloe and Tristan confirmed rumors they had reconciled in 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, when Khloe revealed she's ready for baby No. 2 in the first trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians' final season, released in January 2021.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
March 2021: Happy Birthday, Tristan

Khloe and daughter True Thompson appear with Tristan at his 30th birthday celebration in March 2021.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
March 2021: IVF Journey

In March 2021, Khloe revealed she and Tristan have made embryos on their IVF journey to have a second child together.

E!
June 2021: Broken Up Again

E! News confirmed that Khloe and Tristan broke up again following reports that the 30-year-old athlete was allegedly spotted entering a bedroom with three women at Nessel "Chubbs" Beezer's party in Los Angeles' Bel-Air area on Thursday, June 17.

"They had been working through the cheating rumors for the last couple of weeks, but Khloe told Tristan he lost all of her trust and the relationship could not be repaired," a source told E! News on June 21. "Khloe really tried, but ultimately, felt too betrayed by him. She's done and says she will not go back."

