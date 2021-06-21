Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Ex Jen Harley Arrested for Alleged Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Jen Harley encountered some trouble with the law over the weekend in Las Vegas.
The Jersey Shore Family Vacation alum was arrested for alleged misdemeanor domestic violence and felony assault with a deadly weapon on Saturday, June 19, in Las Vegas, where she lives, E! News confirmed via court records.
She is no longer in police custody as she was released on bond. E! News has not confirmed the victim's identity.
Per the criminal division of the Las Vegas Justice Court, the state has not filed charges yet, and Jen has two upcoming court dates on Aug. 18 and 19 for each case.
E! News has reached out to her attorney and manager for comment and has not heard back.
On the day of Jen's arrest, her 3-year-old daughter Ariana Sky Magro was with her ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, as he celebrated a major milestone in his new relationship. The reality star proposed to his now-fiancée, Saffire Matos, at a Southern California beach, according to a source.
"[His daughter] Ariana, Ron's mom and step-dad were there for the engagement at the Los Angeles beach on Saturday," a source close to Ronnie told E! News.
Thais Campano, from the party planning company Event Factory, shared details of the romantic moment, explaining that the engagement was "boho style" with "red rose petals on the sand and the marry me letters." Thais went on, "They had sushi from a private chef and non-alcoholic champagne. He hired a videographer to get the entire experience and he popped the question during the romantic photo shoot."
Ronnie and Ariana spent Sunday, June 20, at the happiest place on earth by ringing in Father's Day at Disneyland.
However, he is currently in the midst of his own legal issues. Ronnie was arrested in April on charges of intimate partner violence with injury (a second source close to him said the alleged incident did not involve Jen.)
In May, the LA City Attorney's office told E! News it filed a probation violation against him, with his probation hearing set for June 29 in Los Angeles.
Ronnie's attorneys said they will look over the alleged probation violation "and deal with it accordingly."
The lawyers then revealed he would be getting medical treatment for "psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time," adding, "His only present goal is to address these issues professionally and make himself [a] better person and the best father he can be to his loving daughter."
After his engagement this weekend, the first source shared, "Ron has been working hard on his mental health and has finished his program at the health and wellness center that he was spending time at."
The first insider noted that Saffire "has been really supportive of his recovery and is looking forward to the next chapter of their journey."