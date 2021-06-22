How Sinbad Almost Lost Out on A Different World Role

Watch : How Bill Cosby Saved Sinbad's Job on Famous Sitcom

How different would A Different World have been without Sinbad?

In this clip from the Thursday, June 24 episode of E!'s Reunion Road Trip, the 64-year-old comedian reveals to his former co-stars that he almost didn't book A Different World. Looking fondly back at his time on the NBC sitcom, Sinbad, who played Coach Walter Oakes between 1987 and 1991, shares how he went from a stand-up comic to an on-camera personality.

"I gotta admit…I was scared," he expresses. "Now y'all don't understand, Different World was like, ooh!"

At this moment, Sinbad makes a big reveal: he first auditioned for the show as the warm-up comic. "This is what I never told y'all," he continues. "I heard that they were looking for a comic to warm up the audience."

Despite not knowing what the job entailed, the legendary comedian reveals he decided to go for it anyway. "I had never warmed up a studio audience," he tells the Reunion Road Trip camera. "So, I was lying."