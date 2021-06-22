9 Celebrity-Recommended Products on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

In case you didn't know, Amazon created Amazon Prime Day, which is an annual sale that has major discounts for Prime subscribers. If you aren't a Prime shopper, now is a great time to get in on the game with a 30-day free trial. You're probably just as excited for Prime Day as we are, but we aren't the only ones. Believe it or not, celebrities shop during Prime Day too. Loving a good deal is universal, no matter how rich and famous you may be. That's why there are so many major celebs who are a part of the Amazon Influencer Program, which allows content creators to monetize their product recommendations to their followers.

Mindy Kaling, Karamo Brown, and Kristen Bell are just a few of those Amazon influencers all shared their picks that are available from small businesses on Amazon. Porsha Williams, Paige DeSorbo, and Ashley Iaconetti shared their beauty, home, and fashion selections during a recent Amazon Prime Day press event. But, that's not all. Kyle Richards participates in the program as well and she went on Amazon Live to share her Amazon shopping suggestion too.

If you want to know which products the stars have recommended, keep on scrolling to see their picks and why products are worth checking out.