Dwyane Wade's 19-Year-Old Son Zaire Defends Him Against "Hate and Negativity"

Dwyane Wade's son Zaire Wade, 19, took Father's Day 2021 very seriously by not only sharing sweet photos with his dad on Instagram Stories, but also defending the former NBA star against critics.
The teen took to his social media account to address the "hate and backlash" he says Dwyane has received for supporting his 14-year-old daughter Zaya, who is transgender.
According to screenshots of Zaire's message published by People, the athlete wrote, "All the hate and backlash that @dwyanewade receives for bein a good father is crazy 2 me."
The teen continued: "A lot of you alls emotions comes out of your own insecurities from your fatherhood… don't forecast that on us."
"What more do you want out of your dad than to love and support whatever you do in life," Zaire asked critics. "Despite all the hate and negativity that comes his way he still continues to be true to his family."
Zaire concluded, "Now that's a father."
The former Miami Heat star and wife Gabrielle Union have publicly and privately stood by Zaya throughout her gender identity journey. Since coming out as trans in 2020, Dwyane has repeatedly stood up against bigotry hurled toward Zaya and the LGBTQIA+ community.
Zaire followed in his father's footsteps following the news of Zaya's gender identity becoming public.
He wrote on Instagram at the time, "I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya with me for 12 years."
"We did everything together...we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried," Zaire wrote. "But the one thing we never did was leave each other behind... I've told you that I would lay my life down to make sure you are ten toes down and happy on this earth. I don't care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid, and if it means anything, just know there's no love lost on this side."
In addition to Zaire and Zaya, Dwyane raises 2-year-old daughter Kaavia with Gabrielle, and has a 7-year-old son named Xavier from a previous relationship.