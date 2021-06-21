Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Saffire Matos Are Engaged

Watch : "Jersey Shore" Stars' Kids Reunite at Snooki's Baby Sprinkle

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is all about gym, tan and lots of love.

According to a source, the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star proposed to his girlfriend Saffire Matos on Saturday, June 19 at a Southern California beach where she said yes!

"[His daughter] Ariana, Ron's mom and step-dad were there for the engagement at the Los Angeles beach on Saturday," a source close to Ronnie revealed to E! News. "Ron has been working hard on his mental health and has finished his program at the health and wellness center that he was spending time at."

The source added, "Saffire has been really supportive of his recovery and is looking forward to the next chapter of their journey."

After a romantic evening by the water, the family continued the celebrations on Father's Day at the Happiest Place on Earth. "Disneyland with my Princess," the MTV reality star wrote on Instagram before park-hopping to Disney's California Adventure with Saffire and Ariana, who he shares with ex Jen Harley.