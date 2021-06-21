See Olivia Wilde React to Questions About Harry Styles Romance

When it comes to asking Olivia Wilde about her rumored budding romance with Harry Styles, let's just say, we're not exactly taking it as a sign of the times.
The Booksmart director recently touched down at LAX after reportedly spending a few months in London with the "Sign of the Times" singer—and visiting her two children, 6-year-old Otis and 4-year-old Daisy, who she shares ex Jason Sudeikis. However, when asked by paparazzi about her thoughts on Harry's future in acting, she remained pretty tight-lipped.
After thanking a photographer on complimenting her as a talented filmmaker, it did naturally lead to him asking one very crucial question since she has the expertise to give a little guess: Does Harry have an Oscar in his future?
"You know I'm not gonna talk," Olivia replied. "You know it's not gonna happen."
The cameraman behind the lens also asked the star if she believes the singer has a lot of potential, to which she nodded with a slight smile.
The curious question isn't too far off base, considering the two first sparked romance rumors earlier this year after being spotted getting cozy at a friend's wedding. In addition to the reported relationship, she and Harry have just wrapped filming on her upcoming psychological thriller, Don't Worry Darling.
Olivia and her film's costume designer Arianne Phillips confirmed the "Watermelon Sugar" artist's participation in a December 2020 interview with Vogue and gushed at their excitement of having him on board.
"She and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style," Olivia shared. "I'm really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don't care."
And what's more is that when Harry decided to wear a dress for his own Vogue photo shoot last fall, Olivia was one of his most vocal supporters. "To me, he's very modern and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has—truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity—is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world," she told Vogue. "I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It's pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence."
Since the actress has yet to confirm the romance rumors, it looks like it's still mum's the word between these two.