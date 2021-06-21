See Olivia Wilde React to Questions About Harry Styles Romance

"She and I did a little victory dance when we heard that we officially had Harry in the film, because we knew that he has a real appreciation for fashion and style," Olivia shared. "I'm really grateful that he is so enthusiastic about that element of the process—some actors just don't care."



And what's more is that when Harry decided to wear a dress for his own Vogue photo shoot last fall, Olivia was one of his most vocal supporters. "To me, he's very modern and I hope that this brand of confidence as a male that Harry has—truly devoid of any traces of toxic masculinity—is indicative of his generation and therefore the future of the world," she told Vogue. "I think he is in many ways championing that, spearheading that. It's pretty powerful and kind of extraordinary to see someone in his position redefining what it can mean to be a man with confidence."