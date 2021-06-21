The Best Amazon Prime Day Home & Tech Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Amazon Prime Day is officially here!
The online marketplace is offering two days worth of incredible deals across categories like fashion, beauty, home and many more. If you've been in the market for a new high-tech vacuum, TV, Cuisinart cookware set, air fryer or anything in the home and tech departments, today is your lucky day because there's tons of deals to be had on those products on Prime Day.
Since there are so many deals to sort through, we rounded up a few of the best home and tech deals to take advantage of during Prime Day below!
Delish by DASH Compact Stand Mixer
Score up to 40% off Dash kitchen gadgets and appliances! This colorful stand mixer is a great, affordable option compared to others on the market.
Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) with Alexa Voice Remote
Enjoy 500,000+ movies and TV episodes and listen to music with the Amazon Fire TV Stick! Plus, stream Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, and HBO Max.
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity
If you've had an iRobot Roomba on your wish list, now is your time to click "add to cart." Customize your cleaning session on your phone and let this robot vacuum do the work. It has a 3-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes to grab dirt from carpets and hard floors, an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners & edges.
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021)
With a fast and powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM (50% more than the previous generation) and a 12-hour battery life, this tablet will allow you to email, Zoom, watch, create, read and browse the web. Plus, you can choose between black, pink, green and blue!
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Your morning cup of coffee never tasted so good (and affordable)! Save $60 on Keurig's bestselling Single Serve K-Pod Coffee Brewer. Oh, and don't worry you can score discounts on K-pods here and here.
All-New Insignia NS-42F201NA22 42-inch F20 Series Smart HD 1080p Fire TV
Access thousands of shows with Fire TV and enjoy movie nights in high definition with this smart TV! You can also score other Insignia TVs on sale during Prime Day, too.
Cuisinart TPS-10 10 Piece Tri-ply Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Need new pots and pans that will stand the test of time? Pick up this 10-piece set from Cuisinart and score $100 off! The set includes: 1.5 Qt. Saucepan with cover, 2.5 Qt. Saucepan with cover, 3.0 Sauté Pan with cover and helper handle, 6.0 Qt. Stockpot with cover and an 8" Skillet and 10" Skillet.
Sun Zero Nordic 2-Pack Theater Grade Extreme 100% Blackout Grommet Curtain Panel Pair
Available in 14 colors to match any room's aesthetic, these curtains are a must! They feature extreme blackout technology that blocks out 100% of outside light, plus
their energy efficient design reduces energy lost through your windows by up to 50% and helps keep heat out in the summer. Not to mention, these elegant curtains reduce noise up to 35% to promote uninterrupted sleep.
COSORI Smart Air Fryer
Choose from 10 presets on this air fryer's display or from your smartphone and enjoy 2x faster cooking speeds than traditional ovens! Not only will mealtime come quicker, but air fryers allow you to whip up meals with less grease and oils.
Pure Enrichment® MistAire™ Silver Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Enjoy moisturized air for up to 25 hours of continuous operation on low, and up to 12 hours on high with this humidifier. With a rotating nozzle, you can control where the mist is directed.
YABER V3 Mini Bluetooth Projector
Bring movie night outside, on the road or wherever you're headed this summer thanks to this mini projector that has Bluetooth capabilities and built-in 3w dual HiFi stereo speakers.
Verilux HappyLight Full-Size - UV-Free Therapy Lamp
Beat winter blues, insomnia, sunlight deprivation and shift work with this natural light therapy lamp! And it's small enough to keep on your desk or to take with you on the go.
HUROM HP Slow Juicer
Leading slow juicer brand HUROM is offering up to 15% off select slow juicers, blenders and accessories during Prime Day! Who wouldn't want to add a pop of color to their kitchen and enjoy some fresh juice?!
Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
If you have yet to experience the magic of owning an Instant Pot, this is your sign to get one while it's on sale! Not only does it include customizable programs, but it combines seven appliances in one: pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, food warmer and yogurt maker.
Tineco Floor One S3 Cordless Hardwood Floors Cleaner
With over 8,300 5-Star reviews on Amazon, this vacuum has a lightweight, cordless design which makes it easy to take anywhere. Plus, it has a 35 minute runtime with intelligently optimized suction and battery power.
Nicetree Jewelry Cabinet with Full-Length Mirror
If you've been eyeing this mirror that also features a hidden jewelry storage compartment, now is the time to make your move!
Cubii Pro Seated Under Desk Elliptical Machine for Home Workout
Burn up to 125 calories per hour while you pedal and sit at your desk! You can also set fitness goals on the Cubii mobile app that syncs with iPhone and Android cellphones.
Toniebox Pink Starter Set + Little Mermaid
Save $40 on this celeb-loved, screen-free toy for kids! Allow your little ones to rock out to beloved Disney songs and enjoy bedtime stories on the go.
Motorola Razr 5G
The re-invented flip phone is on sale for a limited time! Enjoy turbo charging, crystal clear camera quality and flexible material that allows the 6.2" pOLED display to fold in half! Plus, it's compatible with all major U.S. carriers, including Verizon, AT&T, Sprint and T-Mobile.
