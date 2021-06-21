Kevin Hart Reveals How His Teenage Daughter Reacted to His Cheating Scandal

Kevin Hart is getting honest about the tough conversations he's had with his teenage daughter following his cheating scandal.
The 41-year-old Fatherhood star visited Red Table Talk to speak with guest host Will Smith in a Father's Day edition of the podcast that posted on Sunday, June 20. The project is typically hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.
During the sit-down, Kevin opened up about dealing with his 2017 cheating controversy and how he explained the situation to daughter Heaven, who is now 16. The father of four, who married Eniko Parrish in August 2016, shares Heaven and 13-year-old son Hendrix with ex-wife Torrei Hart.
"You know, when me and my wife [Eniko] went through what we went through and the whole cheating display, my talk with Heaven—goddamn," Kevin said. "That was one like no other."
He continued, "Getting my daughter back, getting my daughter to understand that I was sorry, that I made a mistake—that was real. To understand, like, I'm still Dad. You're reading stuff. This is a child, right? Every child has the Internet. There's nothing that you're gonna come across that you're gonna read that isn't gonna have an impression. A child? Everything has a meaning."
The comedian added, "My daughter was tough on me! Until this day, my daughter is tough on me. My daughter don't play no games with her father, man."
In September 2017, Kevin posted a public apology on Instagram to then-pregnant wife Eniko for his "bad error in judgment" and added, "Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will."
For her part, the 36-year-old model, who shares 3-year-old son Kenzo and 8-month-old daughter Kaori with the star, revealed last year during the documentary series Kevin Hart: Don't F--k This Up that she still gets "sensitive every time I talk about" the cheating scandal.
On Red Table Talk, Kevin also recalled the discussion he had with Heaven about the situation surrounding his resurfaced homophobic tweets, which led to him stepping down as host of the 2019 Oscars ceremony.
"When the whole thing started to happen with the LGBTQ+ community and the misconception of me, and what I was, and what I am, and what I feel, my daughter was so upset because she couldn't process how people could think this about her father," the Ride Along performer explained. "And it was so tough because this is when I started to realize how my fame has an impact on my household, right? There's a certain level of obliviousness."