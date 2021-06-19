Justin Timberlake Shares His Best Advice to Music Students: Watch the Heartwarming Videos

When speaking about the songs the students created, Justin noted how one track really stood out to his wife.

"I was playing a lot of these ideas and my wife was bopping around the house, and I played this one [song] and she was, like, 'Ooo what is that?!'" he recalled, telling the class, "So you have something that's grabbing people's attention off the bat, so I think keeping their attention with that melody is gonna be—sorry, pun intended—key here."

In one of the clips, Justin also opened up about writer's block and how his perspective changed when previously working with record producer, Rick Rubin.

"I was having writer's block on a song and he asked me to play it for him," the Palmer actor shared. "And I said, 'This is where I am and this is where I'm stuck.' He said, 'Well, who are you writing the song for?' I said, 'What do you mean? I'm writing the song for myself.' He goes, 'No, no, no.'"

Justin added, "We're all just a make-up of our influences... Look at this and who you'd wanna pitch this record to...it may inspire more melodies."

