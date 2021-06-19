Natalia and Vanessa Bryant Turn Heads With Wildly Colorful Outfits at the F9 Premiere

Watch : Vin Diesel Does His Best Cardi B Impression at "F9" Premiere

Hot wheels and hot heels!

Vanessa Bryant and her 18-year-old daughter Natalia Bryant set the red carpet ablaze at the world premiere of F9 on Friday, June 18. The mother-daughter duo lit up the room at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles with their wildly colorful fashion.

For the special occasion, Kobe Bryant's widow dressed in a bright and bold highlighter yellow gown by Mimi Plange. The vibrant design featured a turtleneck, long sleeves and a body-hugging silhouette. She tied her outfit together with yellow heels by Le Silla shoes, a silver-adorned clutch and layers of diamond rings.

Natalia looked just as radiant as her mother, wearing a fiery crimson-colored blazer and matching pants. The model and future University of Southern California student paired her power suit with a fun-printed Dolce & Gabbana bustier and red Le Silla heels.

Vanessa captured the special moment with her daughter on Instagram, writing, "F9 Premiere with my baby @nataliabryant."