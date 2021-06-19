Vin Diesel Teases Cardi B's Cameo in F9 and Whether This Is the End of Fast and Furious

The Fast and Furious family has a new member joining their ranks, and her name is Cardi B.
The rapper has a small role in the upcoming movie F9, and Vin Diesel exclusively told E! News that she delivers quite the performance. Vin teased, "What she did was, she came into this movie and approached it like a thespian and left all of her musical accolades at the door."
"She came in to become a character in the franchise and as a producer that's what you really hope for," he continued. "So, my word on Cardi B is that she shined and I'm proud of her and I can't wait to incorporate her into the finale."
Regarding that finale, Vin confirmed the latest film is the beginning of the end, but he did share, "I'm not necessarily saying it's the end of Dom. I'm saying we're wrapping up this era for the mythology."
In other words, there's more to come!
As for what to expect in this movie, there's the highly-anticipated moment where the crew goes into space. Ludacris told E! News there's "so much" that didn't make it into the movie, but the scene where they're shot into space definitely did and it wasn't the funnest part to film.
"It was extremely uncomfortable. We were in harnesses, we had layers of clothing on—the things that we had to do to bring that stuff to life were just uncomfortable," he explained, "but it usually takes stuff like that in order to make the onscreen stuff look exactly how it's supposed to look, and in the most amazing ways."
And when asked how exactly they filmed, Ludacris described, "If you can imagine doing take after take being just suspended in the air, hot as hell."
"But, I mean, at the end of the day it was like one of the best scenes, if not the best scene, in the movie—I'm just throwing that out there. So, a lot of time it takes for you to be uncomfortable to come out with that amazing scene."
Tyrese Gibson, on the other hand, isn't revealing anything about the movie. As he put it, "I'm not talking about none of that. I've got a gag order, like he's in violation for even talking about it. I don't know nothing about it, it's just something that people have got to wait and see. I'm on earth, I love being on earth and that's just what it is."
To see what Ludacris was talking about, check out F9 when it hits theaters on June 25.
(E! and Universal Pictures are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)